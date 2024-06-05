Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 184.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.