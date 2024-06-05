Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 346.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,889,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,857. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

