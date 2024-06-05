Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 251.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 36.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

CB stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.14. 855,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,510. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.08.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

