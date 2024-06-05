Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 243.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,717,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,821,000 after acquiring an additional 324,391 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 135,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,209. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

