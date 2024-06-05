Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 319.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,949 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. 11,367,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,573,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

