Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 24,427 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 987,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.03 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.