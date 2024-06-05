Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 8,004 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 135,041 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 218,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CVE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 1,637,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

