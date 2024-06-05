Turbo (TURBO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $104.07 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $413.98 million and approximately $104.07 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00626318 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $111,729,689.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

