U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after acquiring an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. 9,953,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.