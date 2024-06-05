Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 264183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

