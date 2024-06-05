Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $87.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.