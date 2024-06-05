Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $87.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of RARE stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
