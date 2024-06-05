United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading Up 2.5%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 10,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

United Lithium Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.

