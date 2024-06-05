United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. 3,108,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,144. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.