Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
UUU opened at $1.56 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
About Universal Security Instruments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.