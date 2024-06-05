USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $288,647.73

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.86 million and $288,647.73 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00696030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00090115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82169595 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $289,007.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.