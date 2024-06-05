Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 287.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Usio Price Performance
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts expect that Usio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
