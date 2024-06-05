Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 287.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Usio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USIO

Usio Price Performance

Usio stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts expect that Usio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.