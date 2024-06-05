Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $358.40

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $358.40 and last traded at $358.17, with a volume of 201642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.