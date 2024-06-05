Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 112,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 82,522 shares.The stock last traded at $189.12 and had previously closed at $189.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.88. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

