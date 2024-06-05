Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.86. 11,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 515,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 9.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

