Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

VRNT traded up $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 772,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

