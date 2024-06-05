Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $5.13 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $20,071.07 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,196.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.96 or 0.00692400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00119443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00041660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00229361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00062112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00089884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,536,035 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

