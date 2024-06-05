Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 3,098,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

