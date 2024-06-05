Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 2.6%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 1,161,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,891,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Vipshop by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,352,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after buying an additional 203,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

