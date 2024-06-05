Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 27th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 21,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,737. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.