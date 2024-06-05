VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Shares Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 310,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Trading Up 5.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32.
About VIVO Cannabis
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
