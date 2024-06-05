Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.09

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 141111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

