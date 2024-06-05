Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $5.81 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00008247 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $163.40 million and $136.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,517.44 or 1.00008486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00108264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004015 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.87534139 USD and is up 24.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $141,926,358.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

