Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $52.48 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.48 million and $3.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00051400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,033,694 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

