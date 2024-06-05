Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nextracker (NXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT) recently:

5/15/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Nextracker was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Nextracker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Nextracker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Nextracker was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

4/23/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 2,701,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,014. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nextracker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nextracker by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

