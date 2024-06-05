Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,731,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. 5,587,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,106,463. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

