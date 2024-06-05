WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $1.37

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. WEMIX has a market cap of $495.95 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00001934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,196,243 coins and its circulating supply is 361,790,795 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,121,916.4158821 with 361,709,660.5748019 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.36494822 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,800,952.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

