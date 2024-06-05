WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.25 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. WINkLink has a market cap of $120.25 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00011851 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $24,863,836.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.