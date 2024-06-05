WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.00

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 1610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 176,850 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

