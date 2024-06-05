World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WKC opened at $26.38 on Friday. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

