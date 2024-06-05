World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.27 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $193.27 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00051400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000976 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

