WOW-token Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.16 million and $2.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001912 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00007745 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
