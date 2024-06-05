WOW-token Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.16 million and $2.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003900 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00007745 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02211462 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

