Wrapped AVAX Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $193.65 million and $17.91 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for about $36.57 or 0.00051371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,294,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,304,257.32978417. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 36.19397022 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1075 active market(s) with $17,634,270.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

