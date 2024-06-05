Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.64 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $111.64 million and $3.23 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 954,127,013 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 953,916,086.3420613. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.11228667 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $2,348,141.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.