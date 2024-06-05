Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE XIN opened at $3.11 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
