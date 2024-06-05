Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YELP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

YELP stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,452 shares of company stock worth $1,892,518. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2,219.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

