Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 178907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Yext by 17,238.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

