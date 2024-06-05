Zacks Research Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $32.87 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,402.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,372 shares of company stock worth $3,493,515. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

