Zacks Research Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

