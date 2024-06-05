ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 4.6% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.25. 1,275,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,517,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

