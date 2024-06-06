1,120 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $327.55. 1,210,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.