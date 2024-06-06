1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 13,747 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Thomson Reuters worth $260,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.42.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.25. 268,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.53. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

