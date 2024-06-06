1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 806,200 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806,200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.61% of Celsius worth $76,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,846. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock valued at $122,957,409 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

