1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Ross Stores worth $240,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.15. 1,560,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,296. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

