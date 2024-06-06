1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $24.42 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 201,669 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 818,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,471. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Pembina Pipeline



Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

