1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $71.08 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,781 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $71,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.